Hollywood Wives -- The New Generation

By Rachel Orvino
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Hollywood Wives-The New Generation

B
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

When it comes to name dropping page turners, nobody surpasses Collins, diva of the pulpy summer read. Taking up Jacqueline Susann’s tawdry mantle, she delves into the sex, drugs, and more sex in the lives of starlets, Mafia princesses, and rock stars. Hollywood Wives — The New Generation, the follow up to 1984’s ”Hollywood Wives” tracks the new elite — women who no longer trade on their husbands’ influence to get power, but instead succeed on their own talents. While no one will ever confuse Collins’ work with serious literature (”Nicci Stone gazed unblinkingly at her kickboxing instructor’s crotch. It was quite a package, and so was he”), ”Wives”’ glam take on celebrities, fashion, and open sexuality makes it perfect fodder for our ”Sex and the City” era.

Hollywood Wives-The New Generation

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com