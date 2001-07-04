Image zoom

Hollywood Wives-The New Generation B type Book genre Fiction

When it comes to name dropping page turners, nobody surpasses Collins, diva of the pulpy summer read. Taking up Jacqueline Susann’s tawdry mantle, she delves into the sex, drugs, and more sex in the lives of starlets, Mafia princesses, and rock stars. Hollywood Wives — The New Generation, the follow up to 1984’s ”Hollywood Wives” tracks the new elite — women who no longer trade on their husbands’ influence to get power, but instead succeed on their own talents. While no one will ever confuse Collins’ work with serious literature (”Nicci Stone gazed unblinkingly at her kickboxing instructor’s crotch. It was quite a package, and so was he”), ”Wives”’ glam take on celebrities, fashion, and open sexuality makes it perfect fodder for our ”Sex and the City” era.