Diana: Story of a Princess

Nearly four years after the death of Britain’s sanctified People’s Princess comes Diana: Story of a Princess, an account of her transformation from well bred, lovestruck schoolteacher to press savvy public figure. Written by two television documentarians, and supplemented by interviews with past lovers, courtiers, friends, and family members, ”Diana” purports to be a wholly unbiased work. And it does delve into the media spectacle that constantly buzzed around her and the image crafting impulse that lurked behind her charitable deeds. Still, don’t expect any palace shattering revelations: Did you know she was having an affair? And she didn’t get along with her in laws! In the end, much of what emerges here seems like the confirmation of rumors.