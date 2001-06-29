Songs in A Minor

By Beth Johnson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

Songs in A Minor

It’s obvious why Keys, a 20-year-old, piano-playing neo-soulster, was handpicked by Clive Davis for his new label. Her influences — Aretha, Mayfield, Wonder, ’80s Jacko — are evident and impeccable. And as a multitasking singer-songwriter-coproducer, she provides plenty of excitement, from the gospel fervor of lovesick righteousness on ”Fallin,” to her Prince-ly funk of ”How Come You Don’t Call Me.” Though the second half slackens with sad-sack teen themes, Songs is a debut full of promise.

Songs in A Minor

