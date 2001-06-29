Mountain Soul A type Music

In returning to the old-timey country, bluegrass, and gospel of her Kentucky youth, Loveless has made a stunning testament to the pride, desolation, and resilience of hill country life. Every element, from the masterful picking to the gorgeous, keening vocals and a song selection of tremulous grace, thrills with authenticity and emotion, particularly on the coal miner’s lament ”You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” One of the year’s best.