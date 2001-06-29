IF CHINS COULD KILL: CONFESSIONS OF A B MOVIE ACTOR
His ability to crack wise while being tortured in the Evil Dead trilogy may have won Bruce Campbell his cult audience, but it’s his close contact with fans and his regular-Joe demeanor that keep folks wading through piles of god-awful movies (Maniac Cop, anyone?) just to see the cornball actor strut his stuff. In his first book, Campbell forgoes Hollywood anecdotes for more entertaining tales of struggling to break into the biz (even after Evil Dead II, he had to work security). With a quirky assortment of rants, as well as self-deprecating chapter titles like ”The Higher the Budget, the Lower the Part,” he’s like the dinner guest you wish would never leave.
