Eldorado, Discovery, Time, Secret Messages

Discovery (Music - Electric Light Orchestra) A type Music

In 1974, Jeff Lynne gave concept albums a good name with ELO’s unapologetically symphonic Eldorado, a brilliant cycle of Walter Mitty-goes-medieval fantasies that was grandiose and cheeky in equal measure. More dated but still fun, 1979’s disco-ey Discovery found Lynne cleverly aping the Bee Gees. This first batch of reissues is rounded out by two ’80s snoozers, by which point ”orchestra” = tired synths, though both are nearly redeemed by unlikely rockabilly climaxes. Eldorado: A Discovery: B Time: C Messages: C+