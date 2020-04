Don't Tell the Band C+ type Music genre Rock

Along with Phish, this Athens, Ga., group are overlords of the jam-band cosmos. But where Phish use ’70s classic rock as a point of departure for their compositional flights of fancy, Panic are mired in their own vinyl record collection. Their slavish devotion to James Gang-like white-boy funk-rock and Southern rock makes them sound like reactionary throwbacks rather than anyone’s idea of the leading edge.