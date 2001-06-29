The Body (Book - Richard Ben Sapir) C type Movie

Pay no heed to the foreboding title. The eeriest part of writer-director Jonas McCord’s biblical Euro-thriller is Antonio Banderas’ genuinely affecting portrayal of a faith-challenged priest/sexy ex- soldier. Sent to present-day Israel to determine if the skeletal remains discovered by an angelic archaeologist (Rushmore’s Williams) are those of Jesus, he wrestles with the fact that his verdict may drive a nail through the heart of Christianity and Israeli-Palestinian relations. With its genre twist and curious character elements, The Body breathes with intrigue and promise, but gets buried under the weight of its ambition.