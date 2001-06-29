Bizarro Comics A- type Book

Using as its organizing principle Bizarro — a minor, humorous Superman character from the late ’50s who does the opposite of everything (remember the Seinfeld episode when Jerry explains that Bizarro says ”goodbye” when he means ”hello”?) — this anthology offers a riot of stories from comics artists and writers like Why I Hate Saturn’s Kyle Baker, Love & Rockets’ Gilbert Hernandez, and From Hell’s Eddie Campbell. The Simpsons’ Matt Groening did the funny cover, after the original one by Dan Clowes (Ghost World) was foolishly rejected by DC. The best of the 32 stories: Chip Kidd’s marvelously baroque ”The Bat-Man.” And Baker’s speculation on what it would have been like to babysit an infant Superman, in a story banned by fusty old DC a few years ago, finally sees print here.