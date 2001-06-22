Return of Dragon B type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

Sisqo’s second effort is a vast improvement over a debut that felt as artistically flimsy as the subject matter of ”Thong Song.” Our man is at his best when he’s speed-rapping about his erotic obsessions like a guy in a hypersexual fugue state (”Last Night”). While knocking boots remains a key theme, he has a sensitive side, too. The lovely ”Without You,” with its seesawing strings and bouncy melody, sounds like an outtake from a hip-hop ”Sound of Music,” conjuring images of Julie Andrews skipping merrily through the hood, mercifully unaware that a certain fire-breathing reptile is imagining her in a thong.