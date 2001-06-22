The Pledge

By William Stevenson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

In his best performance in years, Jack Nicholson plays a just-retired Nevada cop who refuses to let go of his last murder case. While the star dominates the somber mystery, director Sean Penn also makes the most of a superb supporting cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Vanessa Redgrave, and Helen Mirren. And, with director of photography Chris Menges (”The Killing Fields”), Penn stages the action — and the scenery — beautifully. It may not be a thrill-a-minute, but this artful little movie is haunting nonetheless.

