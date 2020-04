Live Close By, Visit Often B- type Music

K.T. Oslin’s blend of spunk ‘n’ sass would ordinarily be just what the doctor ordered for country’s ailing format. But this album, which began as a collection of standards (only four remain), seems a bit schizophrenic. The good news is that Oslin’s writing again, and her collaborations with the Mavericks’ Raul Malo and Al Anderson hint at great grooves to come.