I Make a Wish for a Potato
For four decades, the loose-knit Holy Modal Rounders have been leading purveyors of acid folk: eccentric modern-day old-timey music played with a on-vivant-in-the-woods wooziness later adopted by Beck, Camper Van Beethoven, and others. Culled from group and offshoot albums (including those of the great Michael Hurley), this first-ever collection is a delightful introduction to jaunty, timeless paeans to hangings, UFOs, stuffing one’s face, gentrification, and entering Hades. Their ’60s work (featuring drummer/playwright Sam Shepard) is sadly missing, but cuts from the cult masterpiece ”Have Moicy!” compensate.
