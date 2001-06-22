Fearless Jones
Walther Mosley’s period mysteries are the kind of atmospherically drenched tales that make a reader want to dress up in their honor, replete in a splendid ’50s suit and some natty accessories. In his latest, he gives us two new heroes, Fearless and Paris Minton, who not only skirt the trouble coming their way from a wily woman, a stolen Swiss bond, and some pretty scary henchmen, but also contend with the potent racism rampant in L.A. after World War II. The charm of the characters and the author’s seemingly offhand but brilliant powers of description make the tight plotting all the more fun.
