Evolution B type Movie genre Sci-fi,

Comedy

David Duchovny skewers his ”X-Files” persona as a scientist and two-bit college professor who sees the truth out there: A one-celled alien life form that has ridden a meteor to Earth isn’t going to stop evolving until it takes over the planet. Orlando Jones and Julianne Moore join him in this shaggy, smiley comedy with more than a blob of broad ”Ghostbusters”-style mayhem, directed with slack pacing and goodwill by Ivan Reitman, who was at the helm of ”Ghostbusters” nearly two decades ago.