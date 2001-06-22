Evolution

David Duchovny skewers his ”X-Files” persona as a scientist and two-bit college professor who sees the truth out there: A one-celled alien life form that has ridden a meteor to Earth isn’t going to stop evolving until it takes over the planet. Orlando Jones and Julianne Moore join him in this shaggy, smiley comedy with more than a blob of broad ”Ghostbusters”-style mayhem, directed with slack pacing and goodwill by Ivan Reitman, who was at the helm of ”Ghostbusters” nearly two decades ago.

