The Dearly Departed B+ type Book genre Fiction

Twin shocks of white hair are the first clue that Sunny Batten and Fletcher Finn have more in common than the grim fact that they’ve each just lost a parent to the same faulty furnace. The funeral for Sunny’s mother and Fletcher’s father opens Lipman’s gently comic novel, and marks Sunny’s return to the New Hampshire town where she was ridiculed for her girlhood ambition to be a pro golfer. Grief and a possible romance help Sunny reconsider her past and her future, while Fletcher, a campaign consultant without a candidate, tries to convince Sunny that she’s his sister. Graced by the author’s soothing, witty style, ”Departed” is as much about the difficulties of belonging to a place as it is about leaving one.