The Animal B- type Movie

Rob Schneider is a put-on masochist who revels in his I’m-so-unsexy hideousness. In his latest sloborama vehicle, he plays a wimpish file clerk who gets his insides replaced by random animal parts, and they begin to take control of him. Schneider may be the only comedian now working who looks like he could truly use an infusion of animal id. His eruptions of beastly aggression arrive as spontaneously as those sneeze climaxes he used to have when he played the orgasm guy on ”Saturday Night Live.”