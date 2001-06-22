Amaryllis
With its hushed atmosphere and disregard for conventional swing rhythms and overtly stated harmonies, this mainly pensive album compels you to listen as attentively to each of the musicians as they obviously did to each other. The rewards, subtle yet resonant, are in the details: a perfectly inflected piano statement, a suggestive bass phrase, a dark rustling of cymbals, and, above all, an abiding respect for the power of musical space and texture.
