THE ROAD HOME
An adult son returns to his home village to bury his father, and remembers back to when his parents courted and life in the Chinese countryside was a mixture of enduring family values and Mao-era hardships. Director Zhang Yimou’s gentle, engaging narrative stars Zhang Ziyi, ablaze in a pink jacket and red scarf, her star quality visible in a performance that predates her breakthrough role as the radiant firebrand in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
