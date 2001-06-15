The Road Home B+ type Movie genre Romance

An adult son returns to his home village to bury his father, and remembers back to when his parents courted and life in the Chinese countryside was a mixture of enduring family values and Mao-era hardships. Director Zhang Yimou’s gentle, engaging narrative stars Zhang Ziyi, ablaze in a pink jacket and red scarf, her star quality visible in a performance that predates her breakthrough role as the radiant firebrand in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.