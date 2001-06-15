Return of Dragon
Sisqó’s second effort, Return of Dragon, is a vast improvement over a debut that felt as artistically flimsy as the subject matter of ”Thong Song.” Our man is at his best when he’s speed rapping about his erotic obsessions like a guy in a hypersexual fugue state (”Last Night”). While knocking boots remains a key theme, he has a sensitive side, too. The lovely ”Without You,” with its seesawing strings and bouncy melody, sounds like an outtake from a hip hop Sound of Music, conjuring images of Julie Andrews skipping merrily through the hood, mercifully unaware that a certain fire breathing reptile is imagining her in a thong.
