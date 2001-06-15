Paradise
Paradise (Music - Tom Harrell)
Harrell has long been one of the most thoughtful players of trumpet and flugelhorn, free of posing or fashion chasing. Lately, he’s been stretching out into more expansive writing projects, as heard in this excellent, romantic melange of Latin-jazzy pieces, brisk post-bop settings, and string-oriented groupings that wear the sobriquet of ”chamber jazz” well. Harrell is, by now, one of jazz’s quiet giants, making important music in the margins.
