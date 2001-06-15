One Wild Night/Live 1985-2001 B- type Music

Untrendy as ever, Bon Jovi are still wearing leather pants and playing their guilty-pleasure anthems exactly as they always have. But beyond audience sing-alongs and wankier-than-usual Richie Sambora solos, their first live album tells us nothing new. (Well, perhaps one thing: They can play note-for-note covers of ”Rockin’ in the Free World” and ”I Don’t Like Mondays.”) The liveliest, least bloated cuts are the earliest ones, when their hunger overcame their weightlessness. The recent wave of Bon Jovi revisionism aside, Jon and the boys are still too derivative to be the classic American band they yearn to be.