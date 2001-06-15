THE MAN WHO CRIED
The Man Who Cried
Movie
Sally Potter’s wacked historical suds opera is a showcase of future-resume embarrassments, from John Turturro flashing his guileless gawk-smile as a very, very famous Italian opera singer to Cate Blanchett, as a Moscow gold digger, preening like Mata Hari played by Gwen Stefani impersonating Veronica Lake. Christina Ricci, with her disaffected stare of ”Whatever!” blankness, looks like she’d rather be playing videogames.
The Man Who Cried
