THE MAN WHO CRIED

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT

The Man Who Cried

C
type
  • Movie

Sally Potter’s wacked historical suds opera is a showcase of future-resume embarrassments, from John Turturro flashing his guileless gawk-smile as a very, very famous Italian opera singer to Cate Blanchett, as a Moscow gold digger, preening like Mata Hari played by Gwen Stefani impersonating Veronica Lake. Christina Ricci, with her disaffected stare of ”Whatever!” blankness, looks like she’d rather be playing videogames.

Episode Recaps

The Man Who Cried

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 1 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com