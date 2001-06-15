Ego, Opinion, Art & Commerce B type Music

Guess these love Dolls are tired of their ballad-band image: Not only does this 22-song best-of include a mere two slow songs, but those two aren’t even their biggest hits, the MIA ”Iris” and ”Name.” The set’s purpose is apparently to remind us that, pre-platinum, they were a pretty nifty little pop-punk band; mission accomplished. True, even Johnny Rzeznik’s rockers overdo the wistful thing to the occasional point of goo, and true, he’s Paul Westerberg with less cleverness and balder ambitions. But if you ever wished Westerberg had more discipline, a commercialized imitation isn’t such a bad thing.