Bride of the Wind

Bride of the Wind: S. Newton
Owen Gleiberman
June 13, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

Bride of the Wind

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
1 minutes
Limited Release Date
06/08/01
performer
Jonathan Pryce, Sarah Wynter, Vincent Perez
director
Bruce Beresford
Producers
Apollo Media, Firelight Films, Total Film Group
distributor
Paramount Classics
author
Marilyn Levy
We gave it a D

Is a dreary and inept soap opera any more tolerable when it pretends to peer into the private biographies of famous artistic figures? In Bride of the Wind, a sodden ”feminist” vulgarization of the life of Alma Schindler, we follow Alma (Sarah Wynter), a young and pretty nobody, as she seduces and weds the middle aged Gustav Mahler (Jonathyn Pryce), who is already a controversial conductor composer staking his claim to greatness in turn of the century Vienna.

The film skitters through their marriage like a flip book with every third page missing, and then, with even less coherence, it sketches in Alma’s dalliances with a handful of follow-up mentors, notably the mad hatter expressionist Oskar Kokoschka (Vincent Perez). The claim is made throughout for Alma as her own woman — she’s a composer, too, damn it! — yet the character we see is defined almost entirely in relation to her stick figure artist lovers. Wynter, her lips parted, suggests Cate Blanchett locked in a freeze frame of Imploring Sensitivity, and the miscast Pryce plays Mahler as squishy and self pitying, without a hint of the composer’s soulful rectitude.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now