Platoon: Special Edition

By Ty Burr
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Platoon

On the Platoon DVD, the 52-minute ”A Tour of the Inferno” docu is portentous, and accompanying commentary is revelatory. Military advisor Dale Dye delivers nitty-gritty production details while baring his firsthand recollections, ultimately reduced — during the scene in which Sgt. Elias (Willem Dafoe) gets fragged — to a muttered ”madness-madness.” Stone is clearly overcome by his own Vietnam memories, veering into disturbing present tense distractedness. With a ”doper’s” and ”juicer’s” front line view of Vietnam, ”Platoon” remains a remarkable film and a cultural watershed, and these agonized play by plays ground it even further in needed reality.

Platoon

