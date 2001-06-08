Image zoom

Recipe for soundtrack ballad: Start with nonspecific lyric that could apply to any blockbuster (”When I think back on these times and the dreams we left behind/ I’ll be glad ’cause I was blessed to get to have you in my life”). Sprinkle in a key word to connect lyric with film in question (here, ”sky,” as in air raid, as in ”Pearl Harbor”). Baste in overdone orchestration that crests in choruses. Top with in demand ”soaring diva” (here, Faith Hill) who can follow in footsteps of Celine, Trisha, etc. Overcook for several minutes. Serve. In this case, you’ve got ”There You’ll Be.”