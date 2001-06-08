Rahat Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
On four expansive, improvisation-laced tracks, the singer shows why he is touted as heir to the legacy of his uncle, the late, great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, as master of the mesmerizing Pakistani devotional music, qawwali. Rahat has worked with Eddie Vedder, but for his first American recording he avoids the kind of westernized crossover projects his uncle dabbled in. Instead, he plunges headlong into qawwali tradition, evoking a place where spirituality and sensuality meet.
