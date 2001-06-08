Inside Out (Music - Trisha Yearwood) B type Music

Trisha Yearwood’s 11th country-pop set springs a few surprises — a sexy duet with Don Henley and a woman-to-woman cover of Rosanne Cash’s ”Seven Year Ache,” with Cash herself dropping by. But it’s that thrilling soprano you’ll remember best. When she revs her voice on the chorus of ”I Don’t Paint Myself Into Corners,” she’s the elegant engine of a Ferrari, accelerating to 90 in seconds flat.