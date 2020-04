Great Delay B type Music

The usual stylistic DJ smorgasbord, in this case from renowned German producer-mixer Stefan Hantel. His fourth album blends R&B, club beats, classical excursions, and cabaret-chanteuse warbling into a mellow — occasionally too mellow — chill-out-lounge whole. But when it sticks, it sticks: The trip-hoppy soul of ”Inside” and ”Want” are the tracks Seal wishes he’d included on his forgotten last album.