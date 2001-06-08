The Fall of the House of Usher B+ type Movie

The Fall of the House of Usher, the first of Roger Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, stars Vincent Price as flaxen-haired Roderick Usher, the reclusive master of said house and, he insists, an inheritor of his clan’s inborn, unrepentant evil. This would be the point where Philip Winthrop (Mark Damon), the fiance of Rod’s sister, Madeline, am-scrays. But no, he’s determined to prove him wrong. Uggh — these kids today…. Gorgeous CinemaScope and an audio commentary from Corman make this one a DVD gimme and a rainy-night blast.