Beyond Good and Evil
Beyond Good and Evil
B+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
It’s always been easy to slag the Cult as posers. What’s often been ignored is that, despite their shameless genre jumping, their forays into new wave psychedelia (”Love”), stripped-down metal (”Electric”), and arena rock (”Sonic Temple”) were all first-rate. On their comeback record Beyond Good and Evi, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy actually make a surprising stab at respectability, once again merging big hooks and big rawk. Why, even the cheesy power ballad is fun, in a nostalgic sort of way.
Beyond Good and Evil
|type
|
Comments