Beyond Good and Evil

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

B+
It’s always been easy to slag the Cult as posers. What’s often been ignored is that, despite their shameless genre jumping, their forays into new wave psychedelia (”Love”), stripped-down metal (”Electric”), and arena rock (”Sonic Temple”) were all first-rate. On their comeback record Beyond Good and Evi, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy actually make a surprising stab at respectability, once again merging big hooks and big rawk. Why, even the cheesy power ballad is fun, in a nostalgic sort of way.

