Shoulda Been Home (Robert Cray)

By Josef Woodard
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

B+
Cray is one of our most reliable dispensers of easy-does-it blues-guitar riffing and sweet soul with a retro bent, as confirmed by his latest — a follow-up to 1999’s Grammy-winning ”Take Your Shoes Off.” No need to fix what ain’t broke. Cray still sings in a cool yet impassioned style with a debt to Al Green and Otis Redding (”I’m Afraid,” ”Help Me Forget”), sliding up easily to testimonial high notes, and plays the blues (Elmore James’ ”Cry for Me Baby”) like they never went out of style. Thanks to his kind, they haven’t.

