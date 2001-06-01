Odds & Ends (R. Crumb)

type Book Current Status In Season author R. Crumb publisher Bloomsbury genre Fiction

We gave it an A

”Odds and ends, odds and ends/lost time is not found again,” Bob Dylan once sang. Fortunately, unlike time, much of the lost and obscure artwork of another ’60s-associated heavyweight, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb, has been found and bound in Odds & Ends (Bloomsbury, $34.95). For Crumb aficionados, ”Odds” is a godsend, gathering together bits and pieces from unsuspected corners of the great man’s career (who knew he was a contributor to the ecology journal Winds of Change?). Even if you’re not a fan, you’ll be blown away by the diversity and unbridled creativity of Crumb’s work. Greeting cards, sketches, Screw and New Yorker covers, sex fantasies, collaborations with his wife and daughter, and all manner of other arcana can be found here. As always, Crumb’s psyche is endlessly and perversely fascinating — delightfully odd, and full of (rear) ends.