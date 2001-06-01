Lord of the Silent A- type Book genre Mystery,

Fiction,

Thriller

Twenty-six years after Peters first introduced readers to Amelia Peabody — intrepid Egyptologist, detective, and Victorian gentlewoman — comes the 13th installment in this deeply satisfying mystery series. Amelia, along with her husband, Radcliffe Emerson, son, Ramses, and new daughter-in-law, Nefret, returns to Egypt, ostensibly for an archeological dig — but as fans know, with the Emerson family it’s ”every year, another dead body.” At times Lord of the Silent feels hastily written, especially when Peters dips into clichés while describing the newlywed struggles of Nefret and Ramses. But this is a minor flaw in an otherwise funny and involving work. The joy of the Amelia books has always been their elegant sense of humor; once again, Peters manages to satirize romantic thrillers while producing some of the finest in the genre.