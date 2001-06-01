Living with Music

By Troy Patterson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Living With Music

A-
type
  • Book
genre

The subtitle, Ralph Ellison’s Jazz Writings, is either incomplete or redundant. Argument for incompletion: The nonfiction pieces repackaged here include considerations of blues, gospel, and flamenco. Argument for redundancy: As the slips of fiction and correspondence gathered here testify, all Ellison writing is jazz writing; the late novelist — a onetime trumpeter — built lyrical phrases into lucid paragraphs, designing it all to swing. Value of the volume: Ellison fans get easy access to the marvelous Cadillac Flambé, a wild fiction wherein a bassist sacrifices his convertible by fire; music fans get a convenient way to taste a critic who — whether riffing on Charlie Parker’s mythology or Louis Armstrong’s cultural politics — operated at the highest order of eloquence.

Episode Recaps

Living With Music

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com