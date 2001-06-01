The King Is Alive

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

The King is Alive

A-
type
  Movie

A group of tourists, stranded in the African desert, fights desperation by mounting an impromptu production of King Lear, their own relationships paralleling those of the tragedy. The raggedy edges that make a Dogma movie look Dogmatic have never looked more beautiful than in Kristian Levring’s striking drama, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh. Pulsing with color and movement, this is a whole new way of using a now-familiar bag of tricks — an explosion of pop art that goes surprisingly well with Danish modern.

The King is Alive

type
  Movie
mpaa
  R
runtime
  105 minutes
director
