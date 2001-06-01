The King Is Alive
The King is Alive
A group of tourists, stranded in the African desert, fights desperation by mounting an impromptu production of King Lear, their own relationships paralleling those of the tragedy. The raggedy edges that make a Dogma movie look Dogmatic have never looked more beautiful than in Kristian Levring’s striking drama, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh. Pulsing with color and movement, this is a whole new way of using a now-familiar bag of tricks — an explosion of pop art that goes surprisingly well with Danish modern.
