The Guest List

THE VIEW Monday George Carlin Tuesday Gary Sinise, Gary Dourdan Wednesday Kathie Lee Gifford, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Alan Cumming Thursday Rob Schneider Friday Nicole Kidman

JAY LENO Monday Paul Reiser, Melissa Joan Hart (R) Tuesday Sally Field, musical guests ‘N Sync (R) Wednesday Musical guests Billy Joel and Elton John (R) Thursday Jennifer Aniston, musical guests Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera (R) Friday George Clooney, Tracey Ullman, musical guest BB Mak (R)

DAVID LETTERMAN Monday Billy Crystal, musical guests the Bee Gees(R) Tuesday Kelly Ripa, Jamie Oliver (The Naked Chef) (R) Wednesday Tom Cavanagh (R) Thursday Renee Zellweger, musical guest Stephen Malkmus (R) Friday Carson Daly, comedian Jann Karam (R)