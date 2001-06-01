Bat Boy The Musical (Off-Broadway Cast)
Bat Boy the Musical
B+
type
- Music
genre
Episode Recaps
In an unusually inventive musical theater debut, composer-lyricist Laurence O’Keefe has created a quirky score that evokes the rock excesses of Queen and Boston one moment and the showmanly delight of a Comden-Green ”list song” the next, with a tip of the hat along the way to ”My Fair Lady”. This highly original spoof about a half-human/half-bat creature’s rise in society mixes kitschy and camp good fun with classic razzle-dazzle. And enough melodic flair to make you eager to hear more shows from his pen.
Bat Boy the Musical
|type
|
|genre
Comments