Bat Boy The Musical (Off-Broadway Cast)

By Chip Deffaa
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

B+
In an unusually inventive musical theater debut, composer-lyricist Laurence O’Keefe has created a quirky score that evokes the rock excesses of Queen and Boston one moment and the showmanly delight of a Comden-Green ”list song” the next, with a tip of the hat along the way to ”My Fair Lady”. This highly original spoof about a half-human/half-bat creature’s rise in society mixes kitschy and camp good fun with classic razzle-dazzle. And enough melodic flair to make you eager to hear more shows from his pen.

