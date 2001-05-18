Wingspan: Hits and History B+ type Music genre Reissues

McCartney would never be the Beatles on his own, but this double-disc anthology of his post-Fab work (alone and with Wings) reminds us he could fly solo when he tried. The low-fi pop of Ram and McCartney, cuts from Band on the Run, and gem singles like ”Junior’s Farm” still sound robust, their craft compensating for the Macca blandness that set in later in the ’70s; pleasant rediscoveries (”Heart of the Country,” ”Waterfalls”) neutralize Paul’s still-grating cutesy side (”Let ‘Em In”). But if the Beatles’ 1 illuminated rock’s sojourn from scruff to art in the ’60s, Wingspan tells another story entirely: rock’s trek from art to stolid professionalism the following decade. At least there’s no ”Ebony and Ivory.” B+