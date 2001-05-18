Scary Movie 2

Image zoom Linda R. Chen

The Wayans brothers first heard that Weinstein brothers Bob and Harvey wanted a sequel to ”Scary Movie” at that film’s premiere. It turned out to be the last party they would enjoy for quite some time (the movie went on to gross $157 million). ”We had six months to come up with the idea, write the script, and be ready to shoot,” says Shawn, who, along with brother Marlon, is once again being stalked. This time, though, they’re trapped in a haunted house chockful of supernatural baddies.

The two scripter/ stars spent much of their preproduction time holed up in older brother Keenen’s house, watching videos of everything from ”The Mummy” to ”The Haunting” to ”Charlie’s Angels” in search of material ripe for parody. ”We called it the rich prison,” Marlon says. ”We were held hostage in this mansion, watching these damn movies. The first five were fun to watch, and then you realize they’re horrible. I hate every person who ever made a horror movie.”