Favreau has long wanted to write himself and Vaughn another vehicle, although both were clear about not doing a sequel to 1996’s ”Swingers.” ”It would just be pathetic for us to be still swingin’ at 34,” says Favreau. Instead, he scripted this comedy about a struggling L.A. boxer and his obnoxious friend, drafted into doing a job for a club hopping New York City mobster (Combs, in a role he’s probably glad his jury didn’t see).

In his feature debut, Combs proved that the ”Puffy can’t act” rumors spawned when he left ”Any Given Sunday” were technically foul. ”As far as his [trial] is concerned,” Vaughn says, ”that’s not really my world?. But as far as an actor, I would absolutely work with him again.” And the only problem the rap mogul gave Favreau came long after last summer’s shoot: The possibility that Combs’ credit would change to ”P. Diddy.” ”This is a new wrinkle,” says Favreau. Not as wrinkled as holding the premiere at Rikers would’ve been.