crazy/beautiful B type Movie

”In some of these films that are supposed to be for people my age,” says 19-year-old Dunst, ”they, like, just had sex and their blanket’s, like, up to their necks, and it’s just so lame. Like, shoot it in a creative way!” That was the challenge Stockwell (HBO’s ”Cheaters”) faced while making this high school love story about the sexually aggressive daughter of a congressman who falls for a Hispanic classmate (Hernandez). The twist, says Stockwell: ”The father doesn’t want his daughter to be with this boy — but not because he thinks the boy is bad for his daughter, because he thinks his daughter is bad for this boy.”

Expect some steamy romantic scenes, even though Disney, releasing the film under its Touchstone banner, required that Stockwell deliver a PG-13. ”It’s sexy without being prurient,” says the director. ”It’s not Amy Smart just pulling her top off in ‘Road Trip.”’ Seconds Dunst, who had to sign a nudity waiver even though she didn’t actually bare any flesh: ”It’s not like we made ‘Kids.”’