Summer Catch C type Movie genre Comedy

Freddie Prinze Jr. plays an up and coming pitcher on a Cape Cod, Mass., farm team, while ”7th Heaven”’s Jessica Biel is the rich girl who throws him amorous curveballs. Prinze could stand to hit one out of the park after appearing in a string of seemingly interchangeable (not to mention interchangeably titled) romantic comedies.