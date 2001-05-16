The Trumpet of the Swan
Anyone who knows ”Charlotte’s Web” and ”Stuart Little” knows also that E.B. White is the class act of children’s literature: imaginative, compassionate, dignified, funny. This cartoon adaptation of his third kids’ book, The Trumpet of the Swan, is a pox on the man’s memory.
The tale of a mute swan who finally finds voice via a trumpet, the film features charmless songs, junky animation, hambone voice talent (Jason Alexander, I’m talking to you), deeply square attempts to be hip, and a narrative tone that changes migratory direction every five minutes. ”Well, I enjoyed it,” said my 4-year-old, and so she did. Rent the video for your own kids, then — or help their taste buds develop by reading them the book as well.
