Image zoom

Back When We Were Grownups A type Book genre Fiction

Tyler’s 15th novel, Back When We Were Grownups, is as funny and jubilant a meditation on midlife crisis as you’ll find. Ever since her sexy husband, Joe, died when Rebecca Davitch was only 26, she’s been saddled with three prickly stepdaughters and an equally testy daughter — not to mention with the struggling family business, the Open Arms, a party giving company located in their shabbily gorgeous Baltimore row house.

In between planning weddings and showers, Rebecca secretly tracks down the man she jilted to marry Joe: her stolid college sweetheart, Will Allenby, who represents the sensible road Rebecca’s life did not take. Like a charmingly effortless literary hostess, Tyler ushers marvelous emotional sense out of the chaotic forces of family and fate — an accomplishment worth celebrating.