The Young Girl and the Monsoon B type Movie

Terry Kinney gets a long-overdue big-screen leading role in The Young Girl and the Monsoon, and he makes the most of it. The costar of HBO’s Oz is heartbreakingly on target as a divorced photojournalist who feels more secure snapping pictures of overseas catastrophes than dealing with the domestic crises whipping around his hyperemotional 13-year-old daughter (played with unnerving believability by Ellen Muth).

First-time filmmaker James Ryan’s indie dramedy perceptively explores both sides of this relationship: The father is flummoxed by the burgeoning sexuality of a girl who still sleeps with her teddy bear but wants to wear a Betsey Johnson dress, while she’s constantly whining to her dad that he’s ”so weird.” The film loses focus when attention is shifted to Hank’s 26-year-old girlfriend (Mili Avital) and irritatingly flamboyant boss (Diane Venora). But when Kinney and Muth share scenes, it’s hard not to get caught up. B