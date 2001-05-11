The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Travel
Episode Recaps
How to read this handbook: (1) Admit that you probably won’t have to navigate a minefield while vacationing in Acapulco or escape a riot at Disney World. There is an outside chance, however, that one day you’ll need to foil a mugger, crash-land an airplane, or fend for grub in the wild. (2) Realize that you’ll inevitably forget these commonsense instructions when you’re being mugged, crash- landing a plane, or starving in the jungle. (3) Be aware that this sequel to last year’s best-seller — which becomes a TV series in 2002 — isn’t exactly desert-island reading material. But it could be an invaluable cocktail-party survival tool. B-
The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Travel
|type
|
|genre
|author
Comments