A Nod to Bob: An Artists' Tribute to Bob Dylan on His Sixtieth Birthday

By Marc Weingarten
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

As one of the most copped artists in history, Dylan seems a superfluous choice for a tribute. Which makes the acts on St. Paul’s Red House records a perfect choice for such a fool’s errand. Its roster of craggy cranks (Greg Brown, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott), dippy chicks (Suzzy and Maggie Roche), and folkie mavericks (Eliza Gilkyson) supplicate without leaching out the earthy eccentricity. B+

