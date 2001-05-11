A Nod to Bob: An Artists' Tribute to Bob Dylan on His Sixtieth Birthday
As one of the most copped artists in history, Dylan seems a superfluous choice for a tribute. Which makes the acts on St. Paul’s Red House records a perfect choice for such a fool’s errand. Its roster of craggy cranks (Greg Brown, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott), dippy chicks (Suzzy and Maggie Roche), and folkie mavericks (Eliza Gilkyson) supplicate without leaching out the earthy eccentricity. B+
