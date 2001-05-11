Look Into the Eyeball

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

Look Into the Eyeball

Never afraid of falling flat in pursuit of an amusing muse, Byrne has long prized ”interesting” fusions over simple pop epiphanies in his post-Talking Heads work. Now, just as fans are reevaluating their IRAs, he makes his Great Solo Album, folding his obsessions with Afro-Cuban rhythms, Brazilian art song, American soul-funk, and workaday surrealism into perhaps his sweetest melodies ever. Public service bonus: redeeming the idea of string-quartet pop from Elvis Costello’s The Juliet Letters. A-

Look Into the Eyeball

